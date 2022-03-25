Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KHOTF stock remained flat at $$3.15 during trading on Friday. 1,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $12.22.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

