Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $252,855. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,294,000 after buying an additional 139,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $12,808,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 124,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

