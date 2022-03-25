Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $252,855. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
KALU stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.52%.
About Kaiser Aluminum (Get Rating)
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
