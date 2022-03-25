Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $2.80. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 7,344,306 shares trading hands.
KNDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
The company has a market cap of $231.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.