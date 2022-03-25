Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $2.80. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 7,344,306 shares trading hands.

KNDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $231.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846,918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 9,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.