Karat Packaging Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $17.42 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $2,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 37.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 97.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.