Karbo Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (KRB)

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Karbo has a market cap of $926,127.24 and $275.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karbo has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00453737 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,385,137 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.