Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Scott Mckee Hand Sells 200,000 Shares

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 200,000 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$1,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,603,129.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. Karora Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.
About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.