Kathy Turgeon Sells 5,917 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total transaction of C$66,625.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24.
Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.65. The company had a trading volume of 600,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$12.66.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.