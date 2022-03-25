Kathy Turgeon Sells 5,917 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total transaction of C$66,625.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.65. The company had a trading volume of 600,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$12.66.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

