KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -1.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

