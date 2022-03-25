Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock opened at $271.44 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $243.19 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

