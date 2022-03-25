Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,370 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 315,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.