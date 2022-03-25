KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,033 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

