KeyCorp Trims Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Target Price to $20.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.83% from the stock’s current price.

XGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exagen by 1,292.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

