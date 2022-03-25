KeyCorp Weighs in on Sonoco Products’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 126.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $157,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 31.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,611.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

