KeyFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,857.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $819,358.43 and approximately $1,857.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 453.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00756258 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.30 or 0.06981234 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,340.70 or 0.99781541 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

