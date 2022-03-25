Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 84,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $160.11. 869,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.