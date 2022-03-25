KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, a holding company, provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyroprocessing equipment, including preheaters, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans, as well as calciner, bypass, and firing systems.

