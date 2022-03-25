Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.37

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 9871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

KRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

