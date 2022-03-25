Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$210.33.

Several brokerages have commented on KXS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

TSE:KXS traded down C$2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$157.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$178.27. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$130.88 and a 12-month high of C$229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,034.81.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.