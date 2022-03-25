Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,885 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 264,509 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 436,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,612,221. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.