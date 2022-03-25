Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 2,295.3% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of KIII traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Kismet Acquisition Three has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 7,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,433,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,283,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,178 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
