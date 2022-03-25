Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.94 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $63.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.71 or 0.06990470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 160.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00342421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,226.75 or 1.00030748 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,762,403,868 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

