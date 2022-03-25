KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $132,237.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $132,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 644,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.49. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

