Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Knight Equity

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Knight Equity from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF remained flat at $$4.19 on Friday. 118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.