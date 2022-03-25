Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a report on Friday. Knight Equity reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.