Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

GUD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.05.

TSE GUD traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$5.20. 1,584,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,372. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The stock has a market cap of C$635.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

