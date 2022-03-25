LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $9.99 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $915,364.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.31 or 0.06989487 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.37 or 0.99637591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042498 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

