Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 746.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 319,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.18%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

