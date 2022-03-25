Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Cap of $6.04 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $464,757.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00112376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,583,403 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

