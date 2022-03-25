Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.
LABP opened at $1.80 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
