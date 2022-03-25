Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $796.41

Shares of The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 796.41 ($10.48) and traded as high as GBX 805.32 ($10.60). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 798 ($10.51), with a volume of 177,032 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 796.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 784.81. The firm has a market cap of £989.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 8.38 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Denis Jackson sold 8,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.97), for a total transaction of £63,126.23 ($83,104.57). Also, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £112,050 ($147,511.85).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

