LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $107.60

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.60 and last traded at $107.65, with a volume of 2343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.36.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 67,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

