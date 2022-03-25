LCM Capital Management Inc Has $1.28 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $281.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.