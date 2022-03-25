Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 1,906.7% in March

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 1,906.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LBUY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 96,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,936. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.87.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

