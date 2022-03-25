Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.75 ($4.62).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 267.80 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 4,100,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386,037. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 283.90. The stock has a market cap of £15.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.08).

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($3,004.58). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($266,636.33). Insiders acquired a total of 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 in the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

