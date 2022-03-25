Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 3,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 69,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$37.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

