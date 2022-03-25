Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $956.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will announce sales of $956.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $802.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $930.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,197. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $261.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.95. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $243.92 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

