Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lennox International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Lennox International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LII stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.23. 295,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.92 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

