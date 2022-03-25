Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stake Raised by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LII traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $260.23. The stock had a trading volume of 295,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

