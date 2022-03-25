LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 44,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 648,901 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 251.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

