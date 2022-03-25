LHT Market Capitalization Achieves $116,909.19 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $116,909.19 and $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007552 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars.

