Lightning (LIGHT) Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $39,858.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00035815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00112891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

