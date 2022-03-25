LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

LPTH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

