Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.68

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $9.42. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 604,269 shares traded.

In related news, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $362,799.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth $152,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

