Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.68

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $9.42. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 604,269 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.
In related news, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $362,799.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)
Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.
