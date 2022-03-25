Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 6.7% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.31. 95,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,459,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21.
About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
