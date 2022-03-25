Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 6.7% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.31. 95,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,459,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lilium by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Lilium by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.