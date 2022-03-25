Linear (LINA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.88 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $76.83 million and $11.88 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00112267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,349,980,983 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

