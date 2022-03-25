LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Posts Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. LiqTech International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIQT. Stephens cut their target price on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 12,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $76,070.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,874 shares of company stock worth $268,377. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

