LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of LIQT opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.74. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.80.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,874 shares of company stock valued at $268,377. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

