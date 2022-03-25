Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.14. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,298,495 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)
