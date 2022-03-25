LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $371,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $328,484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. LKQ has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.