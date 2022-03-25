Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

LLOY traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 48.99 ($0.64). 116,420,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,737,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.42. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($178,429.23). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

